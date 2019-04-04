TODAY |

Man arrested after allegedly trying to rape Porirua woman, attacking passer-by who tried to help her

Police arrested a man yesterday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then a male passer-by who came to help her in Porirua.

The 36-year-old man is appearing in Porirua District Court today charged assault with intent to rape and robbery after an incident on Onepoto Rd in Titahi Bay around 10:45am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said as well as assaulting both victims, the offender also stole several of their belongings before fleeing on foot.

Both victims had minor injuries and received treatment.

Police dogs located the alleged offender at a nearby property and recovered the allegedly stolen property.

