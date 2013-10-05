Man arrested after allegedly robbing woman in front of children and stealing car with toddler inside

A man has been arrested after a woman was forced to the ground and robbed in front of her children, and in the same week stealing a car with a 2-year-old inside.

The 30-year-old was arrested for the robbery of the woman at the Rotorua Central Mall on April 24, when she was withdrawing cash from an ATM.

Then on April 24 it was alleged he stole a car with a 2-year-old inside from outside of a Rotorua dairy, but the car with the child inside and unharmed was found by police.

The man has been charged with robbery for the April 24 incident and for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and abandonment of a child under six for the second.