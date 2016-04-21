 

Man arrested after allegedly punching and robbing Porirua shop manager

A man who allegedly punched and robbed a Porirua shop manager on Christmas Eve has been arrested, thanks to help from the public, police say.

The 30-year-old is set to appear in Porirua District Court today on a charge of robbery.

Police alleged he entered the store on Mungavin Avenue in Porirua about 2pm on Christmas Eve and knocked the manager to the ground.

The manager suffered moderate injuries to his face, while the man made off with cash, police earlier said.

They thanked the public for assistance.

"We really appreciate those people who have come forward with information, which has helped lead to a quick arrest," Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Martin said.


