Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on police during Auckland traffic stop

A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a weapon, believed to be a gun, on police during a traffic stop in central Auckland today.

At around 11.44am police carried out a traffic stop on a vehicle on Victoria Street West, Inspector Gary Davey said in a statement.

"The driver of the vehicle has supplied false details to the officers and has been placed under arrest by Police," Inspector Davey says.

"During the arrest process the man has quickly presented a weapon, believed to be a firearm.

"Staff have managed to remove this weapon from the man and thankfully he has been taken into custody without further incident."

No police officers were injured in the incident and the weapon was discharged without incident.

Inspector Davy says the police investigation continues and charges are likely to be laid.

