TODAY |

Man arrested after allegedly coughing and sneezing on woman at Auckland supermarket

Source:  1 NEWS and RNZ

A man has been arrested after he allegedly followed a woman around an Auckland city supermarket, deliberately and repeatedly coughing and sneezing on her.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Raymond Coombs was remanded in custody on April 6 over the alleged incident three days earlier. Source: 1 NEWS

The police said the incident happened at the Royal Oak Pak'nSave at about 3pm yesterday.

The 30-year-old does not appear to have any Covid-19 symptoms, but will be tested, a spokesperson said.

Christchurch man Raymond Coombs this month admitted coughing and sneezing on people at a Christchurch supermarket and posting footage on Facebook.

Source: 1 NEWS

His is in custody awaiting sentencing on an offensive behaviour charge, having breached his bail conditions. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern records poem for Westminster Abbey Anzac commemorations
2
In Anzac Day message Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand faces 'new threat' of Covid-19
3
Jacinda Ardern lays flowers outside Premier House to mark Anzac Day
4
Man arrested after allegedly coughing and sneezing on woman at Auckland supermarket
5
Breakfast weather segment goes haywire as John Campbell expresses disdain for the Eagles, guitar solos
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:59

Jacinda Ardern lays flowers outside Premier House to mark Anzac Day

Kiwis around the country commemorate Anzac Day under lockdown rules

Jacinda Ardern records poem for Westminster Abbey Anzac commemorations

Ōtara volunteers work hard to get food to vulnerable