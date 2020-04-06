Man arrested after allegedly coughing and sneezing on woman at Auckland supermarket

A man has been arrested after he allegedly followed a woman around an Auckland city supermarket, deliberately and repeatedly coughing and sneezing on her.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The police said the incident happened at the Royal Oak Pak'nSave at about 3pm yesterday.

The 30-year-old does not appear to have any Covid-19 symptoms, but will be tested, a spokesperson said.

Christchurch man Raymond Coombs this month admitted coughing and sneezing on people at a Christchurch supermarket and posting footage on Facebook.

Source: 1 NEWS