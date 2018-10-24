TODAY |

Man armed with knife robs service station in New Plymouth

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information after a man armed with a knife robbed a service station in New Plymouth last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The armed man robbed the Leach St store at around 10.15pm, demanding cash and cigarettes, police said in a statement today.

It's believed the man ran away on foot down the street, before turning left onto Cameron St.

The victim was unharmed but shaken following the aggravated robbery and is receiving support, police say.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 200731/0744, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Never a moment's regret' - Andrew Little pays tribute to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern
2
Kiwis with partners overseas wanting to enter NZ frustrated with confusing immigration rules
3
Man arrested after two people stabbed in Auckland CBD
4
More details revealed about where South Korea Covid-19 case visited in Auckland
5
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence after appeal
02:17

Rocket Lab to resume launches this month after flight failure

'Unacceptable' - Auckland councillors cry foul over online attacks

More details revealed about where South Korea Covid-19 case visited in Auckland