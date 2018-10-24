Man armed with knife robs service station in New Plymouth

Police are appealing for information after a man armed with a knife robbed a service station in New Plymouth last night.
Source: 1 NEWS
The armed man robbed the Leach St store at around 10.15pm, demanding cash and cigarettes, police said in a statement today.
It's believed the man ran away on foot down the street, before turning left onto Cameron St.
The victim was unharmed but shaken following the aggravated robbery and is receiving support, police say.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 200731/0744, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.