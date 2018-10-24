Man armed with knife robs service station in New Plymouth

Police are appealing for information after a man armed with a knife robbed a service station in New Plymouth last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The armed man robbed the Leach St store at around 10.15pm, demanding cash and cigarettes, police said in a statement today.

It's believed the man ran away on foot down the street, before turning left onto Cameron St.

The victim was unharmed but shaken following the aggravated robbery and is receiving support, police say.