Man armed with gun shot dead by police in Kurow, Canterbury

A man has been shot dead by police in Kurow, south Canterbury last night.

Police say the man was armed with a gun when he was shot on the night of December 5. Source: Breakfast

Police say at 9.05 last night they were called to a property on Freyberg Avenue where a man had made threats of suicide.

They say officers located the man on the property at around 10.50pm and the man was armed with a gun.

Police say about 11.50pm, prior to the arrival of the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team, the man confronted police while armed with the gun and was shot once.

They say officers immediately administered medical attention and the man was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

The IPCA have been notified of this incident and a Critical Incident Investigation is also underway.

Police will remain at the scene for forensic examinations.

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

"The impact of this tragic incident will be felt deeply by all involved and police has contacted the family of the deceased and is working to support them," Acting District Commander, Southern District, Inspector Darryl Sweeney says.

"The officers involved are being offered every support."

Man armed with gun shot dead by police in Kurow, Canterbury
