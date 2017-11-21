Man armed with gun demanded money from Otago bank teller, flees with cash

Police have established a man who robbed a BNZ branch in Mosgiel, Otago yesterday was armed with a gun and demanded money from a teller.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the aggravated robbery that happened around 11.30am at the Gordon Road branch yesterday, leaving bank staff shaken.

In a statement, Police said the man left the scene in a dark coloured two door vehicle with a quantity of cash.

"A scene examination has been completed," a police spokesperson said.

"We are continuing to speak with a number of witnesses and are reviewing CCTV footage.

"Support is being provided to the people who were in the bank at the time.

"If anyone may have seen a vehicle fitting the description above in the Mosgiel area around the time of the robbery, we encourage them to contact Dunedin Police on 03-471 4800."