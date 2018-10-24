Man approaching people, knocking on doors asking for petrol money in Wairarapa, police warn

Police are warning Wairarapa residents to be wary of “suspicious activity” involving a man knocking on doors requesting money for petrol.

Source: 1 NEWS

Sergeant Steve Cameron said police have been told of “a number of people” being approached by the man.

“The man has knocked on doors of properties across the Wairarapa region, claiming that he lives in Wellington but has left his wallet at home and has run out of petrol,” Cameron said.

He then asks to borrow $20 or $30, saying he’ll pay it back, police said.

“Police are aware that several people have given the man money and have not in fact been paid back as promised,” Cameron said.

He said police also believe the man has approached people in places like playgrounds or parks with similar requests.

He’s described as being in his late 50s and drives a grey station wagon.

Cameron asked people to be aware and to not hand over any money if asked.