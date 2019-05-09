Man appears in court as police probe death of 23-year-old after Porirua fight

A 39-year-old man has appeared in Porirua District Court today charged with assault with intent to injure as police investigate the death of a 23-year-old man in Porirua last night.

He suffered fatal injuries during a fight and died despite being given medical assistance at the scene.

Police were called to a Parumoana Street address and last night they told 1 NEWS the victim had been stabbed.

The man charged has been remanded in custody to reappear on 31 May.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard, Kapiti-Mana Investigations Manager, says the charge stems from the ongoing investigation into the death of a 23-year-old.

"I have a team of 30 investigators who are working hard to establish the events leading up to the incident," Mr Barnard said in a statement late this afternoon.

"The police presence in central Porirua is a confronting sight for residents and we hope to finish our scene examination by late Saturday," he said.

Police will be working with local businesses to reduce any impact on their ability to trade, he added.

"This was an isolated incident and I want to reassure the public that the Police are working very hard to uncover all the facts and hold people to account.

Mr Barnard has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and tell police what they saw.

Anyone who has any information that may assist police is asked to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.