TODAY |

Man appears in court as police probe death of 23-year-old after Porirua fight

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington

A 39-year-old man has appeared in Porirua District Court today charged with assault with intent to injure as police investigate the death of a 23-year-old man in Porirua last night.

He suffered fatal injuries during a fight and died despite being given medical assistance at the scene. 

Police were called to a Parumoana Street address and last night they told 1 NEWS the victim had been stabbed.

The man charged has been remanded in custody to reappear on 31 May. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard, Kapiti-Mana Investigations Manager, says the charge stems from the ongoing investigation into the death of a 23-year-old.

"I have a team of 30 investigators who are working hard to establish the events leading up to the incident," Mr Barnard said in a statement late this afternoon.

"The police presence in central Porirua is a confronting sight for residents and we hope to finish our scene examination by late Saturday," he said. 

Police will be working with local businesses to reduce any impact on their ability to trade, he added.

"This was an isolated incident and I want to reassure the public that the Police are working very hard to uncover all the facts and hold people to account.

Mr Barnard has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and tell police what they saw.

Anyone who has any information that may assist police is asked to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Crime and Justice
    Wellington
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Malcolm Black, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music lawyer.
    For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies
    2
    The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
    Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
    3
    Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations.
    New non-emergency phone number for contacting police introduced
    4
    The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
    Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
    5
    The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.
    Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Shockingly large arsenal haul in Bel Air mansion as 1,000 guns captured

    Tip leads to seizure of more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion
    A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward.

    Queensland man handed suspended jail sentence for killing five of his ex-girlfriends cats

    03:01
    The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.

    Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
    00:34
    "For over 100 years Corrections has been running prisons the same way, and we’ve been getting the same results," Kelvin Davis said.

    Nearly $100m into new Māori prison programme 'going to be a big change' - Corrections Minister