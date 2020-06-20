TODAY |

Man appears in court over West Auckland fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 24-year-old man appeared in court this morning, charged with murdering an Auckland police officer.

Constable Matthew Hunt poses for a photograph in his police uniform. Source: Facebook / New Zealand Police

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was seen via video link in the Waitakere District Court and is accused of killing Constable Matthew Hunt.

He appeared hunched over, and remained silent throughout his first appearance

He has been granted name suppression for the time being.

The man is also charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.

Police name officer killed in Massey shooting as Constable Matthew Hunt

Constable Hunt was shot dead in a West Auckland street yesterday morning, during a "routine traffic stop" that took a fatal turn.

Police had been following a vehicle of interest on Reynella Drive in Massey, when shots were fired.

'A person of great integrity' - Family pay tribute to fallen police officer Matthew Hunt

Another officer is recovering from leg wounds, and a member of the public was injured when they were hit by a car.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called in to assist with the manhunt, which lasted several hours.

The accused was remanded without plea in custody until his next appearance in the High Court early next month.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for 30-year-old Natalie Bracken in relation to the incident.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Andrew Macfarlane
