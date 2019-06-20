Man appears in court over fatal stabbing of miniature pony near Dunedin

A 49-year-old man has appeared in Dunedin District Court this morning charged with stabbing to death a miniature horse named Star.

The man was arrested and charged last night with cruelty to an animal over the death of Star in Waitati in February.

Today, he was given interim name suppression and was ordered to appear in court again in a fortnight.

Police received a report around midnight on February 18 that the pony had been attacked near the corner of Brown and Pitt streets.

Star had been stabbed about 41 times while tethered to a fence in a paddock. He later died from his injuries.

"Police would like thank members of the public who came forward and offered information that assisted this investigation, it is much appreciated," Detective Sergeant Chris Henderson said yesterday.