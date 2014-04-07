Man appears in court over Auckland teen's death

A man has appeared in Auckland District Court charged with manslaughter after a teen died after being attacked in his car.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

The 30-year-old, who cannot be publicly named, is charged with assaulting and causing the death of Eli Francis Holtz, 18, and thereby committing manslaughter.

He is yet to enter a plea to the charge with the matter to be moved to the High Court.

Mr Holtz was attacked while he was at traffic lights at the intersection of Wellesley Street and Queen Street at 3.15am on Saturday, police said this week.

He was taken to Auckland Hospital and put on life support but died on Sunday night.