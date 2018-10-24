TODAY |

Man appears in court following serious assault in Invercargill

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court following a serious assault in Invercargill early this morning.

A number of people witnessed the man knocking a 23-year-old man unconscious before further assaulting him as he lay on the ground, on Dee Street, at 3.15am, police say.

The assault was stopped after nearby police officers and members of the public intervened.

The victim was treated for facial injuries at Southland Hospital and has since been discharged.

The accused appeared in Invercargill District Court this morning charged with injuring with intent to cause grievious bodily harm.

He was remanded on bail and will reappear in court on January 15.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who came to the aid of the victim.

