Man appears in court charged with violating, murdering Lena Zhang Harrap

A 31-year-old man of no fixed abode has appeared in court accused of sexually violating and murdering Auckland woman Lena Zhang, also known as Lena Zhang Harrap.

The accused thanked the judge and said “sweet” at the end of his appearance. Source: 1 NEWS

The 27-year-old was a regular walker but never made it back from an early morning walk at Owairaka Park, in Mt Albert, on Wednesday.

Name suppression was granted for the man, who appeared via video link in the Auckland District Court, where he made no application for bail.

He has been remanded without plea to appear in the Auckland High Court next month.

Lena Zhang Harrap. Source: Supplied/StarJam

Judge Peter Winter said it was in the interests of justice to protect the defendant’s rights at a potential trial.

The accused thanked the judge and said “sweet” at the end of his appearance.

News of an arrest came this morning after what police received a "significant" amount of information from the public.

A man was found in a vehicle in Papatoetoe, in South Auckland, at about 1.30am on Friday and arrested.

read more Man charged after woman found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert

"This was a sickening and senseless attack on a vulnerable member of our community, which we know disturbed and angered a lot of people," Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said.

"While nothing will bring Lena back to her family, we hope today's arrest provides a degree of comfort and reassurance knowing the person allegedly responsible for her brutal murder is in custody where he belongs."

Zhang Harrap left for her walk at about 6.30am on Wednesday. A body, believed to be Zhang Harrap's, was found by a member of the public later that afternoon.

She had Down syndrome and police say she was raised to be independent, as shown by her regular walks.

Flowers and messages laid near where Lena Zhang Harrap was found at a walkway in Mt Albert. Source: 1 NEWS

The StarJam organisation said Zhang Harrap greeted everyone with an infectious smile and genuine heartfelt support for others.

Police say they aren’t seeking anybody else over her death.

They are, however, seeking sightings of a white Hyundai station wagon, registration number EGZ962.