Man appears in court charged with murdering Waikato woman Kim Richmond

A man has appeared in the Hamilton District Court today charged with the murder of Kim Richmond.

Police arrested the 45-year-old yesterday afternoon.

The man has been remanded in custody and has been granted interim name suppression.

Kim Richmond's body was discovered in a Waikato lake last week almost a year after she disappeared.

Ms Richmond was was last seen leaving her property in Arohena, near Te Awamutu, in July 2016.

Last Thursday Police discovered the silver Ford Ranger in Lake Arapuni with her body inside.