 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man appears in court charged with murdering Waikato woman Kim Richmond

share

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

A man has appeared in the Hamilton District Court today charged with the murder of Kim Richmond.

The mother-of-three's body was found in a lake last week, after she went missing nearly a year ago.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police arrested the 45-year-old yesterday afternoon.

The man has been remanded in custody and has been granted interim name suppression.

Kim Richmond's body was discovered in a Waikato lake last week almost a year after she disappeared.

Ms Richmond was was last seen leaving her property in Arohena, near Te Awamutu, in July 2016.

Last Thursday Police discovered the silver Ford Ranger in Lake Arapuni with her body inside.

The vehicle was near a popular boat ramp six metres below the surface.

Lake Arapuni was the subject of an extensive police investigation at the time of her disappearance.

Related

Sam Kelway

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

00:24
The mother-of-three's body was found in a lake last week, after she went missing nearly a year ago.

Waikato man charged with murder of mum-of-three Kim Richmond
00:24
The mother-of-three's body was found in a lake last week, after she went missing nearly a year ago.

Murder charge over death of Waikato woman Kim Richmond
01:11
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.

Renewed lake search leads to missing mum Kim Richmond's car and a body inside
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Body found in ute in Waikato lake confirmed as that of missing woman Kim Richmond

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

00:28
2
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

01:28
3
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

01:21
4
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

The PM said a "settlement" between MP Todd Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ