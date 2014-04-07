Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

A 32-year-old has appeared in the Whakatane District Court charged with murder.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

He's accused of murdering a two-year-old girl.

Her body was pulled from the Rangitaiki River, near Whakatane, late last night.

Witnesses described seeing a man enter the water with the toddler.

The accused sighed heavily in the dock and spent most of his brief appearance with his eyes closed.