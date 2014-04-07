 

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

A 32-year-old has appeared in the Whakatane District Court charged with murder.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

He's accused of murdering a two-year-old girl.

Her body was pulled from the Rangitaiki River, near Whakatane, late last night.

Witnesses described seeing a man enter the water with the toddler.

The accused sighed heavily in the dock and spent most of his brief appearance with his eyes closed.

He was known to the child and will reappear at the High Court in Tauranga on Wednesday.

Sam Kelway

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Crime and Justice

