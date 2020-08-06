Man appears in court charged with murder after body found near Thames

A man has appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with murder following a “serious” incident on Kopu-Hikuai Road, near Thames last night.

Source: Breakfast

The 23-year-old, who has interim name suppression, has also been charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.

His lawyer addressed the court saying “thing is a young man, not familiar with the court” and that he was “well-supported” by family.

The body of a 20-year-old man was discovered on the side of the road just before 8pm last night.

Police are appealing for sightings of two cars between 6pm and 7.30pm yesterday: a dark green 1997 Jaguar xJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.

Police also say the two men were known to each other, and 1 NEWS understands the arrest was made in Ngātea, where residents reported a large police presence.