Man appears in court after deadly high-speed pursuit in Christchurch

A man arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Christchurch's New Brighton yesterday has appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

Marcel Sydney Geros, 27, entered no plea to a charge of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, and is due to reappear next week for a bail application hearing.

A second man was arrested after the pursuit and is yet to appear in court.

Police are still searching for a third man who stole another vehicle after the pursuit.

Soon after, the stolen vehicle collided with a man at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue, killing him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This vehicle then fled the scene.