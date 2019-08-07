TODAY |

Man appears in court after deadly high-speed pursuit in Christchurch

A man arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Christchurch's New Brighton yesterday has appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

Marcel Sydney Geros, 27, entered no plea to a charge of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, and is due to reappear next week for a bail application hearing.

A second man was arrested after the pursuit and is yet to appear in court.

Police are still searching for a third man who stole another vehicle after the pursuit.

Soon after, the stolen vehicle collided with a man at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue, killing him.

A police cordon still surrounds the scene in New Brighton. Source: 1 NEWS

This vehicle then fled the scene.

Inquiries are underway to locate it and the driver.

Cars were forced to swerve to avoid colliding with the van. Source: Sam Heselwood
