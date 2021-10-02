Man and woman charged over fatal Avondale shooting

Police have charged two people following the death of a man in Avondale on Saturday morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

They are due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

"Police are working closely with the victim's family, whose name will not be released at this early stage as the formal identification process is still ongoing," police said in a statement.

"A scene examination commenced this morning at the Saintly Lane property where the two firearms were located."

Police say they were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane at 4.30am Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot injury.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died.