Man and woman charged with murder over death of man at Christchurch-area property

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man at a Hornby property late last month.

Police say a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man are in custody and due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.

They are both charged with the murder of Jared Little, who died at an address on Skerten Avenue on October 20.

Detective inspector Michael Ford says police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this but the investigation is ongoing.

"We still want to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation," he says.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call police on 03 363 7400.