TODAY |

Man and woman charged with burglary after fatal incident at Christchurch property

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A man and a woman have appeared in court today charged with burglary following an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby last night when a man was fatally injured during an alleged assault.

In the Christchurch District Court, Judge Alistair Garland granted the pair interim name suppression on the basis of fair trial rights.

Judge Garland noted he was aware “more serious charges” could be laid. 

Canterbury Police are still appealing for information following the man's death.

Police received a report around 7.45pm of an assault at a house on Skerten Avenue.

A man in his thirties sustained serious injuries during the assault and died at the scene, Acting Detective Inspector Mike Ford said in a statement this morning.

Two people were arrested following the incident, which is believed to be an isolated event between people known to one other, Mr Ford said, adding police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Inquiries are continuing, with witnesses being spoken to and scene examinations underway at the Skerten Avenue property and another address in Bishopdale, he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities in Hornby received a report around 7.45pm yesterday. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:01
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
2
American anti-LGBTQI preacher condemns Kiwis after being denied entry to New Zealand
3
'Greatest team that has ever been in sport' - England coach Eddie Jones heaps praise on All Blacks but says they're beatable
4
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
5
Jamie Joseph, Dave Rennie among contenders to take Wallabies coaching job
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:47

Jacinda Ardern calls herself the 'least coordinated PM New Zealand's ever had'
01:33

Oversized Taser used to rescue fish stuck in dried-up Australian waterways

Man dies following assault in South Auckland, police hunting third suspect

Rules governing teachers' physical contact with students could be loosened