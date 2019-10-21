Man and woman charged with burglary after fatal incident at Christchurch property

A man and a woman have appeared in court today charged with burglary following an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby last night when a man was fatally injured during an alleged assault.

In the Christchurch District Court, Judge Alistair Garland granted the pair interim name suppression on the basis of fair trial rights.

Judge Garland noted he was aware “more serious charges” could be laid.

Canterbury Police are still appealing for information following the man's death.

Police received a report around 7.45pm of an assault at a house on Skerten Avenue.

A man in his thirties sustained serious injuries during the assault and died at the scene, Acting Detective Inspector Mike Ford said in a statement this morning.

Two people were arrested following the incident, which is believed to be an isolated event between people known to one other, Mr Ford said, adding police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.