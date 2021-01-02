Man and woman, both 24, charged with murder of Christchurch man

Two people have appeared in the Christchurch District Court today charged with the murder of a Christchurch man.

Police are yet to confirm whether a vehicle that was cordoned off in the Christchurch Hospital car park is linked to the alleged homicide. Source: 1 NEWS

Kane Wayman, 46, was dropped to Christchurch Hospital yesterday morning with critical injuries, which he died from a short time later.

A white Mercedes car was cordoned off in the hospital car park, which was removed by a tow truck after police stood guard over it for some time.

Police are yet to confirm the vehicle is linked to the incident.

A 24-year-old man and 24-year-old woman appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning before Judge Jane McMeeken.

They’re both charged with jointly murdering Wayman, and have been remanded in custody until February 4, where they are expected to appear in the High Court at Christchurch.

Both the man and the woman have been granted interim name suppression.

Police say this is a tragic event and their thoughts are with Wayman's family.