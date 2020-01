Two people have appeared in Hutt Valley District Court in relation to the death of a man in Lower Hutt.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A 40-year-old woman is charged with murder, while a 39-year-old man is charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Last week, 56-year-old Davis Phillips was found on a Taita street with critical injuries of which he later died.

The pair, who have interim name suppression, have been remanded in custody without plea.