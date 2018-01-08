Man and two kids now stable after fatal Matamata crash leaves woman dead

A man and two children are now in a stable condition after a crash yesterday near Matamata which left a woman dead.

Police said in a statement that emergency services attended the one-car crash on State Highway 27 near Pohlen Road at 2.50pm.

Three other occupants of the car, a man and two children, were taken to hospital in a serious condition according to St John.

Those three have since been upgraded to being in a stable condition.

Whitianga Crew of the Auckland and Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopters and the Waikato and Tauranga Rescue Helicopters attended the accident.

The vehicle was said to have rolled.