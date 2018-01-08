 

Man and two kids now stable after fatal Matamata crash leaves woman dead

A man and two children are now in a stable condition after a crash yesterday near Matamata which left a woman dead.

A woman died after the accident last night.
Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police said in a statement that emergency services attended the one-car crash on State Highway 27 near Pohlen Road at 2.50pm.

Three other occupants of the car, a man and two children, were taken to hospital in a serious condition according to St John.

Those three have since been upgraded to being in a stable condition.

Whitianga Crew of the Auckland and Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopters and the Waikato and Tauranga Rescue Helicopters attended the accident. 

The vehicle was said to have rolled. 

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating. 

