Man and police dog shot in Northland this morning expected to survive, mayor says

A man who was shot by police in an incident which also saw a police dog injured in Northland are both expected to survive, according to Kaipara mayor Jason Smith.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The police dog was shot in the head after police confronted an armed man in Tangowahine, a small town around 12km northeast of Dargaville, police confirmed.

The man who shot the dog was then shot by officers, police said.

Smith told 1 NEWS police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.



"It’s absolutely an awful tragedy. The important thing is no other people are being sought. No one else is involved. Everyone should have assurance and the police need to continue with their work," he said.



Smith said both the man and the police dog are in critical condition but "are both expected to pull through" as of mid-afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both the man and the dog were raced to Dargaville Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to Auckland in separate helicopters, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called at around 9.17am after a "suspicious person" was reported on Tangowahine Valley Road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Details about the incident remain scarce and police say there is limited communication in the area.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A rescue helicopter was seen arriving at the Veterinary Specialist Group's emergency treatment centre in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert, with a police dog handler's car parked outside the facility.



Your playlist will load after this ad