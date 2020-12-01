Man and police dog in critical condition after shooting in Northland

A man has been shot by police in an incident which also saw a police dog injured in Northland today, with both now in a critical condition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The police dog was shot in the head after police confronted an armed man in Tangowahine, police confirmed. The small town is around 12km northeast of Dargaville.

The man who shot the dog was shot by officers, police say.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both the man and the dog were raced to Dargaville Hospital in a critical condition and have now been flown to Auckland in separate helicopters, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called at around 9.17am after a "suspicious person" was reported on Tangowahine Valley Road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Details about the incident remain scarce and police say there is very limited communication in the area.

A rescue helicopter has been seen arriving at the Veterinary Specialist Group's emergency treatment centre in Mt Albert, Auckland, with a police dog handler's car parked outside the facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Northland Rescue Helicopter and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter were both at the scene of the shootings.