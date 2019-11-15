TODAY |

Man and child escape Christchurch house fire that killed one person

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury

A man and a young child were able to escape a house fire in Christchurch today that killed one person.

Emergency Services were called to the fire at Gosport Street in Aranui just after 2am.

The two-storey house was fitted with working smoke alarms which alerted one of the occupants, Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse says while crews were inside they discovered a deceased person but a male and a young child escaped the fire.

Mr Stackhouse says an iwi liaison officer is on scene and supporting the family.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two others were injured in the Aranui blaze that started in the early hours of November 15. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
2
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome
3
People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
4
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
5
New Zealand to send nurses, vaccines as measles epidemic in Samoa worsens
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:58

Funding for epilepsy drugs widened after health concerns about switch to generic brand

00:23

Kansas man gets serious burns after phone charger explodes in hand

Heavy rain, strong winds to hit parts of the country today, Saturday

NZ First-linked forestry company pushed for Government funds