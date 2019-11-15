Man and child escape Christchurch house fire that killed one person

A man and a young child were able to escape a house fire in Christchurch today that killed one person.

Emergency Services were called to the fire at Gosport Street in Aranui just after 2am.

The two-storey house was fitted with working smoke alarms which alerted one of the occupants, Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse says while crews were inside they discovered a deceased person but a male and a young child escaped the fire.