Man allegedly responsible for notorious tyre slashing near Wellington Airport arrested

A spate of tyre slashing incidents in the Wellington suburb of Miramar over recent months has culminated in the arrest of a 52-year-old man.
Wellington Police say he has been arrested on charges of criminal damage following an investigation driven by members of the Kilbirnie-based community police team.
Police have thanked the community leaders and residents who supported the investigation.
The man will appear in Wellington District Court next week.
A Wellington City councillor told 1 NEWS at new year that the problem started in October after residents became "annoyed" that people were exploiting free parking in the streets of Miramar, near the airport.
