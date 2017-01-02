 

Man allegedly responsible for notorious tyre slashing near Wellington Airport arrested

A spate of tyre slashing incidents in the Wellington suburb of Miramar over recent months has culminated in the arrest of a 52-year-old man.

Wellington Police say he has been arrested on charges of criminal damage following an investigation driven by members of the Kilbirnie-based community police team. 

But even the residents near Wellington Airport can't condone the slashing of around a dozen cars' tyres on New Year's Eve.
Police have thanked the community leaders and residents who supported the investigation.

The man will appear in Wellington District Court next week.

A Wellington City councillor told 1 NEWS at new year that the problem started in October after residents became "annoyed" that people were exploiting free parking in the streets of Miramar, near the airport.

Howard Rait believes more than $40,000 damage has been done to people's property recently.
