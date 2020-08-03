Man who allegedly pulled gun on police in Auckland charged

Police have charged a man who allegedly pulled a gun on police during a traffic stop in central Auckland.

The traffic stop took place on Victoria Street West in the CBD yesterday at about 11.44am.

Inspector Gary Davey said in a statement, "inquiries at the scene have established that a pistol was involved in the incident".

"A Taser device was also located inside the vehicle."

A 30-year-old man is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer.

The man is due to appear at Auckland District Court today.