Man allegedly armed with firearm threatens Christchurch staff, flees with cash

A man allegedly armed with a firearm threatened a staff member at a Christchurch bar and restaurant overnight, and was said to have fled with cash.
Police are investigating the incident at 12am today at Trevinos Bar and Restaurant on Riccarton Road.
Detective Andrew Beswick said the man was "wearing a hooded jacket, a ski glove on his left hand and jeans".
"Thankfully no one was injured during the robbery," Detective Beswick said.
"A scene guard was in place overnight and police are currently conducting a forensic scene examination and reviewing CCTV footage."
Police are urging anyone who was in the area or saw something that might help the investigation, to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
