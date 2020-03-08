Man who alleged homophobic attack after Wellington Pride Parade was offered taxi, police say

A man an his partner who say they were the victims of a homophobic attack after the Wellington Pride Parade this weekend were offered a ride home in a taxi so they wouldn't have to walk past the people they accused of the assault, police said today.

It comes after high-profile criticism of the police department from Joe Perrone, who said officers refused to walk he and his partner home.

The couple were grabbing food from a takeaway at around 4am on Sunday morning when the assault is alleged to have occurred.

"They thought he [Mr Perrone's partner] pushed in line. When I said, ‘Can you leave my boyfriend alone?’ more people jumped in. That’s when they said, 'You f*****, you homo, is that your boyfriend?'"

Following the attack, Mr Perrone said he pleaded with an officer to escort him and his partner past them but the plea was ignored.

"It's not an easy thing to see your partner go through that," Mr Perrone told 1 NEWS.

"My boyfriend is there absolutely defenceless."

Police last night gave Mr Perrone and his partner a “warm and sincere apology”, Mr Perrone wrote on Twitter.

“Although it was handled poorly, the support they’re offering is phenomenal and we are so greatful (sic) that they stepped up, reached out and took ownership for what happened,” Mr Perrone said.

In a statement issued to 1 NEWS today, area commander inspector Dion Bennett said police have now reviewed the incident. No complaints have been filed about the incident or the actions taken by police, he said.

He said Mr Perrone and his partner had asked police to walk the pair home, but this was declined as the officers involved “needed to remain until the situation was resolved”. Police instead offered to send the pair home in a taxi or Uber, which was declined, he said in the statement.

Officers moved the pair to a clear area away from others, he said, where they again said they were unable to escort the pair home “due to the ongoing disorder incident and the potential for violence, which required an immediate response”.

Officers went back to the pair after the situation had calmed down, where they were seen walking away from the scene, he said.

The officers involved said they followed Mr Perrone and his partner for a short distance to ensure their safety as they left Courtenay Place. No one was seen following the pair during this time, Mr Bennett said.

“During the incident no injuries were reported and no arrests were made,” he said.

“Wellington Police continue to have a positive and productive relationship with the LGBTQIA+ community. We welcome the opportunity to celebrate the diversity and inclusion of our workforce and our community, including at this year’s Wellington Pride Festival.