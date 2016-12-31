Man airlifted in serious condition after non-fatal drowning at Kaipara

Source:
A middle-aged man was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in serious condition after he fell into the water in Kaipara.
Helicopter on scene at Kellys Bay, Kaipara.
The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter service says the man was at Kellys Bay in Northern Kaipara and was possibly underwater for up to a minute.
Emergency services were on scene to assist.
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter says it's other helicopter responded at the same time from Whitianga to another water-related incident at Tapu on Coromandel Peninsula.
