Man airlifted in serious condition after non-fatal drowning at Kaipara

A middle-aged man was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in serious condition after he fell into the water in Kaipara.

Helicopter on scene at Kellys Bay, Kaipara. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter service says the man was at Kellys Bay in Northern Kaipara and was possibly underwater for up to a minute.

Emergency services were on scene to assist.