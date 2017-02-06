Man airlifted to hospital after collision with truck near Nelson

Source:NZN
One person has been flown to hospital after a car accident on State Highway 6 in Marlborough this morning.
The driver of the car crashed into the back of a truck on SH6 this morning near Nelson, and has since been airlifted to hospital.
The car collided with the back of a truck, when the truck driver slowed due to sun strike between Nelson and Rai Valley.
A fire crew rescued him from his car before he was taken to Nelson hospital.
