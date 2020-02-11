Man admits role in international syndicate that imported a tonne of drugs

A Chilean national has admitted his role in an international drug syndicate that imported over a tonne of illegal drugs.

The operation, dubbed Operation Mystic, was an eight month long investigation into an international drug syndicate. Source: NZ Police

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz

Hugo Alarcon Ramos pleaded guilty to 12 drug and firearms charges via audio-visual link from Mt Eden Prison in the High Court at Auckland today.

Alarcon Ramos was one of 10 people arrested in February at the end of the eight-month-long investigation Operation Mystic which targeted the importation of drugs into New Zealand.

This morning he admitted importing 20 kilograms of methamphetamine as well as 26kg and 50,000 pills of MDMA into Auckland, between August 2017 and November 2019.

He also admitted selling and possessing illegal drugs for supply, possessing materials for the manufacture of methamphetamine, and unlawfully possessing a military style firearm.

Alarcon Ramos, who was supported by his wife, sister and pastor in court this morning, will be sentenced on August 18.

The drug syndicate is alleged to have imported over a tonne of methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine and ephedrine into the country over three years.

At the time of the arrests, the police said the National Organised Crime Group and Customs had focused on a "key player" living offshore, who had since been arrested at an Italian border.

They said a 31-year-old New Zealand man living overseas had been concealing and sending drugs back to his associates via different countries.

The police executed search warrants at 11 properties in Auckland central, Henderson, Wairau Valley, West Harbour, Takanini, Waterview and Beach Haven.

They seized more than a million dollars in cash as well as high end cars and firearms, including a military-style rifle.

National Organised Crime Group's Detective Inspector Paul Newman said the operation was a sophisticated, large-scale international drug syndicate.

"New Zealanders are using about 13kg of methamphetamine a week according to recent wastewater analysis, so a tonne of methamphetamine, or its precursor ephedrine, equates to more than a year's worth of national consumption," he said.