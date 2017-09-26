TODAY |

Man admits indecently assaulting teenage boys at Gloriavale

Source: 

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexual offending at the Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast.

The Gloriavale community on the West Coast. Source: 1 NEWS

The man entered the guilty pleas to three representative charges of indecent assault against teenage boys following an appearance in the Greymouth District Court this afternoon.

The offending occurred at Gloriavale between 2015 and 2018 when the offender was himself a teenager.

He has been remanded on bail to appear for sentencing in September and has been granted name suppression.

He has been ordered not to associate with his victims.

Police and Oranga Tamariki conducted four days of interviews at Gloriavale last week. Police said a "significant number" of community members were spoken with over a range of alleged offending and further enquiries were needed.

The community had been the subject of allegations of sexual abuse and abusing workers' rights.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
West Coast
Crime and Justice
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:10
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
2
Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi performs haka in Parliament, ordered to leave
3
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
4
MSD's payout to help with car repairs trebles to $33.6 million
5
No evidence three older people's deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccine — Bloomfield
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two more King Cobras members arrested over Christchurch attacks, resulting in brain injury
01:30

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi performs haka in Parliament, ordered to leave

Synthetic cannabis use likely caused Auckland man's death - coroner

One new Covid-19 case at the border, none in community