Man admits to historical sex offending linked to Auckland's Dilworth School

A former tutor and scout leader at Auckland’s Dilworth School has admitted to historical sexual offending, dating back to the 1970s.

Graeme Lindsay, aged 71, is one of 11 men charged following the Operation Beverley police investigation.

He appeared at the High Court in Auckland this morning, via video link from the Levin District Court, to enter his pleas.

He’s pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault, and one charge of inducing a boy to do an indecent act upon him.

The two victims were aged between 10 and 13 years old.

Lindsay has been released on bail to be sentenced in August.

He’s the second in the group to have entered a guilty plea.

Former assistant principal of the boy’s boarding school, Ian Wilson, pleaded guilty to a total of 18 charges last year and was sentenced in March to three years imprisonment.

Lindsay was arrested earlier this year, alongside Keith Dixon, after the initial Operation Beverley arrests in 2020.

Dixon is one of three men to have died before facing trial.

Former school chaplain Ross Browne, and two others with name suppression, will go on trial together next year at the High Court in Auckland.