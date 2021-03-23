TODAY |

Man admits to historical sex offending linked to Auckland's Dilworth School

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A former tutor and scout leader at Auckland’s Dilworth School has admitted to historical sexual offending, dating back to the 1970s.

Source: 1 NEWS

Graeme Lindsay, aged 71, is one of 11 men charged following the Operation Beverley police investigation.

He appeared at the High Court in Auckland this morning, via video link from the Levin District Court, to enter his pleas.

He’s pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault, and one charge of inducing a boy to do an indecent act upon him.

The two victims were aged between 10 and 13 years old.

Lindsay has been released on bail to be sentenced in August.

He’s the second in the group to have entered a guilty plea.

Former assistant principal of the boy’s boarding school, Ian Wilson, pleaded guilty to a total of 18 charges last year and was sentenced in March to three years imprisonment.

Lindsay was arrested earlier this year, alongside Keith Dixon, after the initial Operation Beverley arrests in 2020.

read more
Former Dilworth tutor who died before his sexual assault trial can now be named

Dixon is one of three men to have died before facing trial.

Former school chaplain Ross Browne, and two others with name suppression, will go on trial together next year at the High Court in Auckland.

Another man, Alister Harlow, will go to trial alone next year in the Auckland District Court.

New Zealand
Auckland
Education
Crime and Justice
Laura James
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hamilton woman 'had to sit down' after winning $16.5m with Lotto over long weekend
2
Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters, Comancheros gang members arrested, $3.7 million in assets seized in Operation Trojan Shield
3
Mongrel Mob boss lashes out at police over 'payback' bust, blames gang's foray into politics
4
NZ is one of world's most lucrative methamphetamine markets, police admit after global crime sting
5
How well should we be washing our fruit and vege?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Butcher of Bosnia' Ratko Mladic loses appeal to overturn genocide conviction

02:23

Judith Collins says Government is 'soft on gangs' despite major police bust

06:10

GPs just as confused as public about Covid vaccine rollout: NZ Medical Association council chair

Morning Briefing June 9: How an app delivered a huge blow to organised crime