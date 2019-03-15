Man admits assaulting Green Party co-leader James Shaw

The man accused of assaulting the Green Party co-leader, James Shaw has pleaded guilty.

However, Judge Ian Mill extended his name suppression until his next court appearance.

The 47-year-old reappeared in the Wellington District Court this morning on one charge of injuring with intent to injure, relating to an incident in March near the capital's Botanic Gardens.

The incident left Mr Shaw with a fractured eye socket.

The defendant's lawyer indicated his client disputed some of the facts in the police summary of the incident and a hearing will take place at a later date to sort that out.