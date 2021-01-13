TODAY |

Man 'acting suspiciously' leads police helicopter to suspected meth lab in Auckland

An allegedly armed man “acting suspiciously” has led police to a suspected clandestine meth lab in West Auckland.

In a post on Facebook, police said the discovery in the suburb of New Windsor was unintentional. The police Eagle and dog teams were in the area just before 5am on Monday for an unrelated reason.

The Eagle then “spotted a man acting suspiciously behind properties”, police said.

Footage released this morning by police showed the man walking through various properties.

“Eagle directed ground staff to this man's location where he attempted to evade police.”

The 33-year-old was then taken into custody.

“A bag allegedly containing a firearm and a large quantity of methamphetamine was located nearby,” police said.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession for supply of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

The matter is now before the court.

