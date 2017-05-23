Man accused of trafficking cocaine worth $14m in horse head statue a victim of nasty individuals - lawyer

An American man accused of trafficking $14 million worth of cocaine inside a jewel-encrusted horse head statue was just a surfing fan and family man, who was a victim of nasty individuals, his lawyer says.

Ronald Cook Senior, 56, and 44-year-old Augustin Suarez-Juarez of Mexico were arrested last July after Customs made its largest-ever interception of cocaine, finding 35 kilograms of the A-class drug inside the glittering sculpture arriving by plane.

The pair have been on trial in Auckland charged with possessing and supplying cocaine.

Cook believed the horse head contained cash, not drugs, and that he intended to open a legitimate business in New Zealand dealing in paint products, his lawyer Sam Wimsett told a jury in his closing remarks at the High Court at Auckland today.

He said the Crown never proved Cook knew there was drugs inside the horse head, despite he and Suarez-Juarez being so intensely under surveillance, they couldn't even go to the toilet without being bugged.

He said Cook never laid eyes on the cocaine and never mentioned it in any police recording.

The best Prosecutor David Stevens could do was allege Cook had been told by "someone", "somewhere" at "sometime" before he arrived in New Zealand there were drugs in the statue, Mr Wimsett said.

Instead, it made sense for the sophisticated crime syndicate to avoid telling Cook he was transporting "$14 million of white powder" to ensure there was less chance it was stolen or detected by police, he said.

"You certainly don't share that with a travelling salesman, father of six, insane body-surfer from Hawaii when that is a risk that doesn't need to be taken," he said.

Mr Wimsett said Cook knew the venture was "dodgy" but became involved because he needed money and was a simple and impulsive man.

This was evidenced by how he asked his wife to marry him after just two weeks together and even tried to carry home some of the hardware tools used to open the horse head, despite being in a rush to flee the country, he said.

"He's just a man who sees the value in good hardware. Happy as Larry taking home the padlock from the storage unit," Mr Wimsett said.

By contrast, Mr Stevens earlier said every action the men took during two trips to New Zealand in May and June 2016 was consistent with their intention to deal the cocaine.

He said their claims were "lies", a "sham", "absurd" and a desperate attempt to evade conviction.

"They were not on holiday. They were not in New Zealand on any legitimate business," Mr Stevens said.