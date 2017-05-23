 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man accused of trafficking cocaine worth $14m in horse head statue a victim of nasty individuals - lawyer

share

Source:

NZN

An American man accused of trafficking $14 million worth of cocaine inside a jewel-encrusted horse head statue was just a surfing fan and family man, who was a victim of nasty individuals, his lawyer says.

Investigators used every trick in the book to track those allegedly behind the $14m drug haul.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ronald Cook Senior, 56, and 44-year-old Augustin Suarez-Juarez of Mexico were arrested last July after Customs made its largest-ever interception of cocaine, finding 35 kilograms of the A-class drug inside the glittering sculpture arriving by plane.

The pair have been on trial in Auckland charged with possessing and supplying cocaine.

Cook believed the horse head contained cash, not drugs, and that he intended to open a legitimate business in New Zealand dealing in paint products, his lawyer Sam Wimsett told a jury in his closing remarks at the High Court at Auckland today.

He said the Crown never proved Cook knew there was drugs inside the horse head, despite he and Suarez-Juarez being so intensely under surveillance, they couldn't even go to the toilet without being bugged.

He said Cook never laid eyes on the cocaine and never mentioned it in any police recording.

The best Prosecutor David Stevens could do was allege Cook had been told by "someone", "somewhere" at "sometime" before he arrived in New Zealand there were drugs in the statue, Mr Wimsett said.

Instead, it made sense for the sophisticated crime syndicate to avoid telling Cook he was transporting "$14 million of white powder" to ensure there was less chance it was stolen or detected by police, he said.

"You certainly don't share that with a travelling salesman, father of six, insane body-surfer from Hawaii when that is a risk that doesn't need to be taken," he said.

Mr Wimsett said Cook knew the venture was "dodgy" but became involved because he needed money and was a simple and impulsive man.

This was evidenced by how he asked his wife to marry him after just two weeks together and even tried to carry home some of the hardware tools used to open the horse head, despite being in a rush to flee the country, he said.

"He's just a man who sees the value in good hardware. Happy as Larry taking home the padlock from the storage unit," Mr Wimsett said.

By contrast, Mr Stevens earlier said every action the men took during two trips to New Zealand in May and June 2016 was consistent with their intention to deal the cocaine.

He said their claims were "lies", a "sham", "absurd" and a desperate attempt to evade conviction.

"They were not on holiday. They were not in New Zealand on any legitimate business," Mr Stevens said.

The trial continues.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

00:45
Investigators used every trick in the book to track those allegedly behind the $14m drug haul.

Man accused of smuggling cocaine in horse head statue says 'greed got the better of him'

Diamante-encrusted horse which held $14 million worth of cocaine

Trial over NZ's biggest cocaine seizure due to start today

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

00:38
2
An impersonator was hired to chat with Simon - who was immensely looking forward to the interview with his self-confessed hero.

Listen: Backlash after radio station's cruel Tom Cruise prank on heartbroken Simon Barnett


01:57
3
The $1.4b Waterview tunnels will soon complete a long awaited link in the roading network.

Opinion: 'Fuming in idling traffic' - Dire prediction ahead of Auckland's Waterview Tunnel opening

4
Winning lotto ticket and the rubbish bag the led to it.

Lotto winners have rubbish bags and forgetful memories to thank for $9 million win

00:29
5
The star got back to her country roots alongside Jimmy Fallon

Watch: Miley Cyrus in disguise belts out epic version of Dolly Parton's Jolene in New York subway

01:57
The $1.4b Waterview tunnels will soon complete a long awaited link in the roading network.

Opinion: 'Fuming in idling traffic' - Dire prediction ahead of Auckland's Waterview Tunnel opening

"Savour the opportunity to walk and bicycle through the tunnels in the next two weeks," says 1 NEWS reporter Will Hine.


00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents in this world' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ