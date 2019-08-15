TODAY |

Man accused of stealing police car, guns in Gore taken into custody as police continue hunt for second pistol

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland

Police expect to charge a 24-year-old man in relation to a serious incident in Gore on Wednesday night as they continue to hunt for one of two police-issued pistols the man allegedly stole.

Southern District Commander Paul Basham said Hori Gemmell, who was wanted over the alleged theft of a police car and two police Glock pistols, was located at a property in Te Tipua, west of Mataura, at 3pm this afternoon.

One of the two Glock pistols that Mr Gemmell had allegedly stolen had been recovered at the same property, but police were continuing to hunt for the second pistol.

District Commander Basham said police were continuing to appeal for information about the yet-to-be-recovered second pistol.

“Anyone tempted to hide or dispose of that firearm should understand that we will have a relentless focus on them until such time as it’s recovered,” District Commander Basham said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Southern District Commander Paul Basham said police expect to charge a 24-year-old they took into custody today. Source: 1 NEWS

On Wednesday, Mr Gemmell failed to stop after his manner of driving on Crewe Street in Gore just before midnight captured their attention, police said. 

He then rammed the patrol car pursuing him before fleeing on foot with two officers continuing the chase on foot, police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham told media yesterday.

Mr Basham said Gemmell then stole the patrol vehicle after circling back around a house to the vehicle. The keys were still in the ignition.

Officers attempted to stop him by smashing a window and attempting to Taser him but the attempt was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Mr Basham said Gemmell rammed into another police car while fleeing the scene.

The stolen police car was found abandoned a short while later.

The keys were later found in the arms safe, where officers discovered the two police-issued Glock pistols missing.

Anyone with information about the second pistol can contact police on 111, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, who led police on a wild chase around Southland today, is still on the run. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Dreaver’s live cross from the Pacific Leaders Forum in Tuvalu took an unexpected turn on Breakfast today.
Watch as 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver brilliantly deals with giant US military plane photobombing her live cross
3
Man accused of stealing police car, guns in Gore taken into custody as police continue hunt for second pistol
4
Raelene Castle spoke to 1 NEWS about the biggest challenge of her Rugby Australian role – dealing with Folau.
Kiwi boss of Rugby Australia speaks about standing up for rugby’s values during battle with Israel Folau
5
Australian media identify tourist shot dead in Raglan campervan 'random attack'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:13
The bottlenose dolphins were seen hunting close to Arkles Bay.

Large pod of dolphins shows off impressive hunting strategy north of Auckland
01:17
A total of 1055 prohibited firearms were handed in at events across the country.

More than 12,000 guns surrendered to Police through buy-back scheme
00:37
Police are investigating a "serious incident" in the early hours of the morning involving a stolen campervan.

Raglan campervan shooting victim an Australian man whose Canadian partner escaped on foot
Serena Lee, who has been involed in Hong Kong democracy protests at Auckland University.

Auckland Uni needs to prove 'they are protecting freedom of speech' - student protestor