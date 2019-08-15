Man accused of stealing police car, guns in Gore taken into custody as police continue hunt for second pistol

Police expect to charge a 24-year-old man in relation to a serious incident in Gore on Wednesday night as they continue to hunt for one of two police-issued pistols the man allegedly stole.

Southern District Commander Paul Basham said Hori Gemmell, who was wanted over the alleged theft of a police car and two police Glock pistols, was located at a property in Te Tipua, west of Mataura, at 3pm this afternoon.

One of the two Glock pistols that Mr Gemmell had allegedly stolen had been recovered at the same property, but police were continuing to hunt for the second pistol.

District Commander Basham said police were continuing to appeal for information about the yet-to-be-recovered second pistol.

“Anyone tempted to hide or dispose of that firearm should understand that we will have a relentless focus on them until such time as it’s recovered,” District Commander Basham said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Wednesday, Mr Gemmell failed to stop after his manner of driving on Crewe Street in Gore just before midnight captured their attention, police said.

He then rammed the patrol car pursuing him before fleeing on foot with two officers continuing the chase on foot, police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham told media yesterday.

Mr Basham said Gemmell then stole the patrol vehicle after circling back around a house to the vehicle. The keys were still in the ignition.

Officers attempted to stop him by smashing a window and attempting to Taser him but the attempt was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Mr Basham said Gemmell rammed into another police car while fleeing the scene.

The stolen police car was found abandoned a short while later.

The keys were later found in the arms safe, where officers discovered the two police-issued Glock pistols missing.