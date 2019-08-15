Man accused of stealing police car and guns in Gore taken into custody

The 24-year-old who was the subject of a large-scale manhunt in relation to a serious incident in Gore on Wednesday has been taken into custody by police.

Police were seeking Hori Gemmell over the alleged theft of a police car and two police Glock pistols.

Police said he failed to stop after his manner of driving on Crewe Street in Gore just before midnight on captured their attention.

He then rammed the patrol car pursuing him before fleeing on foot with two officers continuing the chase on foot, police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham told media yesterday.

Mr Basham said Gemmell then stole the patrol vehicle after circling back around a house to the vehicle. The keys were still in the ignition.

Officers attempted to stop him by smashing a window and attempting to Taser him but the attempt was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Mr Basham said Gemmell rammed into another police car while fleeing the scene.

The stolen police car was found abandoned a short while later.

The keys were later found in the arms safe, where officers discovered the two police-issued Glock pistols missing.