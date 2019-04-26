TODAY |

Man accused of stealing guns from Palmerston North Police Station appears in court

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
Andrew Macfarlane

The man accused of stealing 11 guns from Palmerston North Police Station has appeared in court this morning.

Alan James Harris, 38, is accused of taking the firearms from the police station on Anzac Day, after a door was left open.

If convicted of burglary, he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Today, in the District Court, Harris was seeking remand without plea for two weeks.

That’s due to some finer details regarding evidence in the case, which are still being shared with Harris’s defence lawyer.

Harris is yet to enter a plea.

So far eight firearms have been recovered, one of which is a semi automatic, and now unlawful under the new legislation passed in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

It’s understood the other three guns are still unaccounted for.

The incident prompted a review of security at police stations around the country.

Alan James Harris.
Alan James Harris. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Surge in NZ immigration website searches after Liberal coalition's Australia election win
2
All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
3
In an embarrassing flip-flop, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to ditch the controversial capital gains tax.
Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern send mixed messages over KiwiSaver changes
4
The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
5
Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa.
Crusaders coach standing by players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describes incident as 'selfie gone wrong'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The charity is facing a multi-million-dollar deficit.

Ambulance services get $38 million funding boost, but falls short of amount St John want

Surge in NZ immigration website searches after Liberal coalition's Australia election win
07:25
Rebecca Wright reports from Joe Biden’s rally in Philadelphia. Is he the Democrat to take on Trump?

More than 20 Democratic candidates vying to take on President Trump in 2020 election
00:36
The 15-year-old was being pursued by the police when they crashed into a pole just after midnight.

Driver, 15, in custody after high-speed Auckland police chase that ended in crash