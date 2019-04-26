Man accused of stealing guns from Palmerston North Police Station appears in court

The man accused of stealing 11 guns from Palmerston North Police Station has appeared in court this morning.

Alan James Harris, 38, is accused of taking the firearms from the police station on Anzac Day, after a door was left open.

If convicted of burglary, he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Today, in the District Court, Harris was seeking remand without plea for two weeks.

That’s due to some finer details regarding evidence in the case, which are still being shared with Harris’s defence lawyer.

Harris is yet to enter a plea.

So far eight firearms have been recovered, one of which is a semi automatic, and now unlawful under the new legislation passed in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

It’s understood the other three guns are still unaccounted for.