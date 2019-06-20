TODAY |

Man accused of stabbing miniature pony to death near Dunedin refused bail

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
A 49-year-old man accused of stabbing a miniature horse 41 times has been refused bail.

The man who appeared in Dunedin District Court last week, is accused of wilfully ill-treating an animal, stabbing it multiple times causing it to die.

Judge John Macdonald has granted continued name suppression, on the basis identity may be an issue at trial.

The miniature horse known as Star was stabbed 41 times on February 18 in Waitati, just outside of Dunedin. Despite being found alive, he later died following surgery.

The defendant will re-appear in court on July 19.

The man was arrested over the death of Star, who was stabbed more than 40 times, last night. Source: Breakfast
