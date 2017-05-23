Man accused of smuggling cocaine in horse head statue says 'greed got the better of him'

An American man jointly accused of smuggling 35kgs of cocaine into New Zealand inside a horse statue said he let greed get the better of him.

The defence case for Ronald Cook has began in the High Court in Auckland this morning. Cook and his co-accused, Mexican Augustin Suarez-Juarez, are charged with importing and possessing the class A drug.

Ronald Cook is giving evidence in court today and says he was offered $50,000 to help bring a piece of art work into New Zealand.

Cook told the court he knew it was 'dodgy' but he was struggling to make ends meet. His house was leaking and he was having business troubles.

Cook says he was told there was cash concealed inside the horses head before he left for New Zealand

"I shouldn't have taken the job," he said, "I was more of a lunch bucket kind of a guy."