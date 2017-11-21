 

Man accused of sexually violating women across Hawke's Bay faces further nine charges

A Napier man is facing a further nine charges over several alleged attacks on women in 2017. 

Police car generic.

The 29-year-old man is already facing charges of sexual violation and indecent assault for alleged attacks in Burns Road, Napier and Iona Road, Havelock North on November 5 2017.

A police spokesperson said the new charges relate to alleged sexual attacks on nine further women in public places in Hawke's Bay and Rotorua between September and November 2017. 

"We know these events have been unsettling for the Hawke’s Bay community, and we want to thank the victims for their courage in reporting these alleged attacks," Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig says.

"We urge anyone that may have experienced something similar in Hawke’s Bay or Rotorua, but not yet reported it, to contact us.

Police say they are taking the assaults very seriously. 

The man is set to appear in the Napier District Court this morning.


