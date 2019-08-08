TODAY |

Man accused of perverting course of justice as police investigate Whanganui woman's death

Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have arrested a man today for perverting the course of justice.

The 48-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Ms Wilson’s death to come forward.

Authorities earlier said she was dropped at Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with the severe injuries that led to her death twpo days later.

Anyone who can help is urged to call police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Even those who think their information isn’t significant have been urged to call.

Scene examinations were completed at two Whanganui addresses – one in Millward Street and one in Karaka Street, police earlier said. 

Police are looking for a Toyota Carib station wagon - registration ABQ682. Source: NZ Police

Police also seized a white Toyota Carib station wagon. They are interested in any sightings of the vehicle in the areas of Millward Street, Karaka Street and in the vicinity of Whanganui Hospital on the morning of Wednesday July 31.

Jasmine Tamara Wilson Source: NZ Police
