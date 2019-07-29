Man accused of murdering woman in Greymouth granted name suppression

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting and murdering a woman in Greymouth last week.

Barbara Ann Quinn's body was found in a car on Saturday afternoon, in Notown Rd.

A 36-year-old man was also found injured nearby, and he was arrested and charged with murder yesterday.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with assaulting and murdering Ms Quinn.