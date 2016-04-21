Man accused of murdering two-year-old in Bay of Plenty named

We can now reveal the identity of a 32-year-old accused of murdering a two-year-old in the Bay of Plenty.

His name is Tewi Daniel Savage.

Earlier this month police were called to the small town of Te Mahoe following reports a toddler was in the Rangitaiki River.

Following an extensive search, Arnica Savage was pulled from the water.

Family members wouldn’t speak at the time, but tributes flowed online for the toddler.

Posts on Facebook from family and friends say: "Missing you so much darling", and "love and support to you all".