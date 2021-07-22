TODAY |

Man accused of murdering Richard Wallace granted interim name suppression

Kate Nicol-Williams, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 52-year-old man has appeared in the Wellington District Court accused of murdering Richard Wallace.

Police investigating after a person was found dead in a home in Strathmore, Wellington, just before noon. Source: 1 NEWS

The 70-year-old was found dead in his Strathmore Park house on July 22, but police believe he was killed three days earlier.


The accused, of no fixed address, was arrested in Wellington yesterday.

He was granted interim name suppression and will remain in custody, to appear in the High Court in Wellington later this month.

Police investigators are still wanting to hear from anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Wallace in the days before his death, or has information about the incident.

A man facing charges for a number of incidents in Wellington including an alleged burglary at Mr Wallace’s house two weeks before he died also appeared in court today.

He’s been released on bail with conditions before his next court appearance.

